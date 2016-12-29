2x14 - Vietnam

La GUERRA DE VIETNAM fue un Infierno en la Tierra que duró 20 años, y el primer gran tropiezo de la América Imperialista. La participación de EEUU para combatir al Viet Cong, el envío de millones de jóvenes soldados que regresaban en cajas de pino o con graves secuelas psicológicas, o las mentiras de Nixon respecto al conflicto, generaron una sensación de desconfianza y desilusión que tuvo su reflejo en toda la cultura norteamericana de la época. A partir de entonces, ya nada volvería a ser igual. Surgió el movimiento hippie, la Contracultura, el arte underground, el salvaje y crudo Nuevo Cine Americano... En lo que respecta a la música, docenas de canciones protesta y de rock combativo dejaron constancia de este malestar. En este programa escuchamos algunas de ellas, pero sobre todo rebuscamos en los "renglones torcidos" y desconocidos: música country patriota que mostraba su apoyo a la guerra, canción protesta survietnamita, rock and roll made in Saigón, khmer rock camboyano o V-pop a go gó.





Esta fue lacompleta de canciones:01.– Paint it black, 1966]02.– Nam xuân, 1996]03.– Ballad of the yellow beret[single, (SSgt. Barry Sadler)]04.– Okie from Muskogee[single, 1969]05.– It’s America, love it or leave it, 1970]06.– Masters of war, 1963]07.– Sitting in the cab of my truck, 1991 (Otis Redding)]08.– I got you (I feel good)[single, 1965]09.– Việt Nam quê hương ngạo nghễ (Vietnam, proud country)[www, 2016]10.– La Llorona, 2008]11.– Con đường mang tên em (Street named after you)[single, 1965]12.– Cái áo the thâm tàn (Cloak the counselor), 1966]13.– Going up the country[single, 1968]14.– Tình yêu tuyệt vời (Wonderful love), vvaa, 2010]15.– Bài ca ngông (The crazy song), vvaa, 2010]16.– Những đóm mắt hoả châu (Fireballs), vvaa, 2010]17.– Bừng sáng (Dawn), vvaa, 2010]18.– Fortunate son[single, 1969]19.- B.C.K.[OST, vvaa, 2014]20.– Sronoh dai thnorm (Missing tender care)[single, 1970 (Scott McKenzie)]21.– Youm Srolaunh Kyoum, vvaa, 1996 (Creedence Clearwater Revival)]22.– Dying under a woman’s sword[OST, vvaa, 2014]23.– Maksy, vvaa, 2005]24.– We’ve gotta get out of this place[single, 196525.– Gia tài của mẹ (Her fortune), 1967]26.– What a wonderful world[single, 1967]