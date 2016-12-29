2x14 - Vietnam

La GUERRA DE VIETNAM fue un Infierno en la Tierra que duró 20 años, y el primer gran tropiezo de la América Imperialista. La participación de EEUU para combatir al Viet Cong, el envío de millones de jóvenes soldados que regresaban en cajas de pino o con graves secuelas psicológicas, o las mentiras de Nixon respecto al conflicto, generaron una sensación de desconfianza y desilusión que tuvo su reflejo en toda la cultura norteamericana de la época. A partir de entonces, ya nada volvería a ser igual. Surgió el movimiento hippie, la Contracultura, el arte underground, el salvaje y crudo Nuevo Cine Americano... En lo que respecta a la música, docenas de canciones protesta y de rock combativo dejaron constancia de este malestar. En este programa escuchamos algunas de ellas, pero sobre todo rebuscamos en los "renglones torcidos" y desconocidos: música country patriota que mostraba su apoyo a la guerra, canción protesta survietnamita, rock and roll made in Saigón, khmer rock camboyano o V-pop a go gó.
Esta fue la LISTA
completa de canciones:
01. The Rolling Stones
– Paint it black
["Aftermath"
, 1966]
02. Nguyễn Vĩnh Bảo
– Nam xuân
["Vietnam. Tradition of the South"
, 1996]
03. The Beach Bums
– Ballad of the yellow beret
[single ’Florida time / Ballad of the yellow beret’
, (SSgt. Barry Sadler)]
04. Merle Haggard
– Okie from Muskogee
[single ’Okie from Muskogee / If I had left it up to you’
, 1969]
05. Ernest Tubb
– It’s America, love it or leave it
["A good year for the wine"
, 1970]
06. Bob Dylan
– Masters of war
["The freewheelin’ Bob Dylan"
, 1963]
07. Chip Dockery
– Sitting in the cab of my truck
["In Country: Folk songs of Americans in the Vietnam War"
, 1991 (Otis Redding)]
08. James Brown
– I got you (I feel good)
[single ’I got you (I feel good) / I can’t help it (I just do-do-do)’
, 1965]
09. Những Người Lính Cộng Hòa (Army Of The Republic Of Vietnam)
– Việt Nam quê hương ngạo nghễ (Vietnam, proud country)
[www, 2016]
10. Bạch Yến
– La Llorona
["Kỷ Niệm"
, 2008]
11. Hoàng Oanh & Duy Khánh
– Con đường mang tên em (Street named after you)
[single ’Con đường mang tên em’
, 1965]
12. Vân Sơn
– Cái áo the thâm tàn (Cloak the counselor)
["Quê hương, hòa bình và tình yêu"
, 1966]
13. Canned Heat
– Going up the country
[single ’Going up the country / One kind favor’
, 1968]
14. CBC Band
– Tình yêu tuyệt vời (Wonderful love)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974"
, vvaa, 2010]
15. Elvis Phương
– Bài ca ngông (The crazy song)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974"
, vvaa, 2010]
16. Bang Chan
– Những đóm mắt hoả châu (Fireballs)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974"
, vvaa, 2010]
17. Thai Thanh
– Bừng sáng (Dawn)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974"
, vvaa, 2010]
18. Creedence Clearwater Revival
– Fortunate son
[single ’Fortunate son / Down on the corner’
, 1969]
19. Baksey Cham Krong
- B.C.K.
[OST "Don’t think I’ve forgotten: Cambodia’s lost rock and roll"
, vvaa, 2014]
20. Sinn Sisamouth
– Sronoh dai thnorm (Missing tender care)
[single ’Sronoh dai thnorm’
, 1970 (Scott McKenzie)]
21. Ros Sereyshothea
– Youm Srolaunh Kyoum
["Cambodian rocks, vol. 1"
, vvaa, 1996 (Creedence Clearwater Revival)]
22. Yol Aularong & Va Sovy
– Dying under a woman’s sword
[OST "Don’t think I’ve forgotten: Cambodia’s lost rock and roll"
, vvaa, 2014]
23. Voa Saroun
– Maksy
["Cambodian rocks, vol. 3"
, vvaa, 2005]
24. The Animals
– We’ve gotta get out of this place
[single ’We gotta get out of this place / I can’t believe it’
, 1965
25. Trịnh Công Sơn
– Gia tài của mẹ (Her fortune)
["Nhân Bản phát hành năm"
, 1967]
26. Louis Armstrong
– What a wonderful world
[single ’What a wonderful world / Cabaret’
, 1967]
