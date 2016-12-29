Radio ELA: Emisora Libre Autogestionada. 100.0 FM Madrid

2x14 - Vietnam

Análisis de las consecuencias musicales de la presencia americana en Saigón y Phnom Penh

Reunión de Majorettes, 8 de enero

La GUERRA DE VIETNAM fue un Infierno en la Tierra que duró 20 años, y el primer gran tropiezo de la América Imperialista. La participación de EEUU para combatir al Viet Cong, el envío de millones de jóvenes soldados que regresaban en cajas de pino o con graves secuelas psicológicas, o las mentiras de Nixon respecto al conflicto, generaron una sensación de desconfianza y desilusión que tuvo su reflejo en toda la cultura norteamericana de la época. A partir de entonces, ya nada volvería a ser igual. Surgió el movimiento hippie, la Contracultura, el arte underground, el salvaje y crudo Nuevo Cine Americano... En lo que respecta a la música, docenas de canciones protesta y de rock combativo dejaron constancia de este malestar. En este programa escuchamos algunas de ellas, pero sobre todo rebuscamos en los "renglones torcidos" y desconocidos: música country patriota que mostraba su apoyo a la guerra, canción protesta survietnamita, rock and roll made in Saigón, khmer rock camboyano o V-pop a go gó.



Esta fue la LISTA completa de canciones:

01. The Rolling Stones – Paint it black
["Aftermath", 1966]
02. Nguyễn Vĩnh Bảo – Nam xuân
["Vietnam. Tradition of the South", 1996]
03. The Beach Bums – Ballad of the yellow beret
[single ’Florida time / Ballad of the yellow beret’, (SSgt. Barry Sadler)]
04. Merle Haggard – Okie from Muskogee
[single ’Okie from Muskogee / If I had left it up to you’, 1969]
05. Ernest Tubb – It’s America, love it or leave it
["A good year for the wine", 1970]
06. Bob Dylan – Masters of war
["The freewheelin’ Bob Dylan", 1963]
07. Chip Dockery – Sitting in the cab of my truck
["In Country: Folk songs of Americans in the Vietnam War", 1991 (Otis Redding)]
08. James Brown – I got you (I feel good)
[single ’I got you (I feel good) / I can’t help it (I just do-do-do)’, 1965]
09. Những Người Lính Cộng Hòa (Army Of The Republic Of Vietnam) – Việt Nam quê hương ngạo nghễ (Vietnam, proud country)
[www, 2016]
10. Bạch Yến – La Llorona
["Kỷ Niệm", 2008]
11. Hoàng Oanh & Duy Khánh – Con đường mang tên em (Street named after you)
[single ’Con đường mang tên em’, 1965]
12. Vân Sơn – Cái áo the thâm tàn (Cloak the counselor)
["Quê hương, hòa bình và tình yêu", 1966]
13. Canned Heat – Going up the country
[single ’Going up the country / One kind favor’, 1968]
14. CBC Band – Tình yêu tuyệt vời (Wonderful love)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974", vvaa, 2010]
15. Elvis Phương – Bài ca ngông (The crazy song)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974", vvaa, 2010]
16. Bang Chan – Những đóm mắt hoả châu (Fireballs)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974", vvaa, 2010]
17. Thai Thanh – Bừng sáng (Dawn)
["Saigon rock & soul: Vietnamese classic tracks 1968-1974", vvaa, 2010]
18. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate son
[single ’Fortunate son / Down on the corner’, 1969]
19. Baksey Cham Krong - B.C.K.
[OST "Don’t think I’ve forgotten: Cambodia’s lost rock and roll", vvaa, 2014]
20. Sinn Sisamouth – Sronoh dai thnorm (Missing tender care)
[single ’Sronoh dai thnorm’, 1970 (Scott McKenzie)]
21. Ros Sereyshothea – Youm Srolaunh Kyoum
["Cambodian rocks, vol. 1", vvaa, 1996 (Creedence Clearwater Revival)]
22. Yol Aularong & Va Sovy – Dying under a woman’s sword
[OST "Don’t think I’ve forgotten: Cambodia’s lost rock and roll", vvaa, 2014]
23. Voa Saroun – Maksy
["Cambodian rocks, vol. 3", vvaa, 2005]
24. The Animals – We’ve gotta get out of this place
[single ’We gotta get out of this place / I can’t believe it’, 1965
25. Trịnh Công Sơn – Gia tài của mẹ (Her fortune)
["Nhân Bản phát hành năm", 1967]
26. Louis Armstrong – What a wonderful world
[single ’What a wonderful world / Cabaret’, 1967]


